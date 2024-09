ஓய்வை அறிவிப்பீர்களா? கரண் ஜோஹர் கேள்விக்கு ஷாருக்கான் பதில்!

Shah Rukh Khan - Legends know when to retire like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, Roger Federer



Karan Johar - so why don't you retire



SRK - Me & Dhoni are different kind of legends, we play 10 IPL after saying no



Vicky Kaushal - Retirement are for legends, Kings are forever pic.twitter.com/gEeAS48BGN