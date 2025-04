2 நாள்களில் ரூ.100 கோடி வசூலித்த சிக்கந்தர்!

Eid was special, only because of your love! We're truly grateful! ♥️🙏🏻

Watch #Sikandar in your nearest cinemas TODAY!



Book your tickets NOW! https://t.co/MTFRl0Cw0y https://t.co/Hkghlbhdss @BeingSalmanKhan In #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar

Directed by @ARMurugadoss… pic.twitter.com/En0ejoKYRl