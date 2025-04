டூரிஸ்ட் ஃபேமிலி பட டிரைலரை வெளியிட்ட அட்லி!

Presenting the TRAILER of the most Awaited, Hilarious & wholesome Feel-Good Family Entertainer - #TouristFamily 🤗❤️



Watch Trailer 🔗 https://t.co/laiL7aOlUJ



Grand Release in Theatres Worldwide on MAY 1st 🌟



Written & directed by @abishanjeevinth ✨

A @RSeanRoldan musical 🎶… pic.twitter.com/QQnfqIhVWC