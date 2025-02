கிறிஸ்டோஃபர் நோலனின் ஒடிசி படப்பிடிப்பு தீவிரம்!

WE HAVE A HORSE!!!!! I REPEAT WE HAVE THE TROJAN HORSE!!!!! IT'S HAPPENING PEOPLE!!!!! Set Photos from Christopher Nolan’s Adaptation of The Odyssey. WE HAVE A HORSE!!!! THIS IS NO DAMN DRILL!!!! #TheOdyssey #ChristopherNolan #TomHolland #Zendaya pic.twitter.com/358SsozQeS