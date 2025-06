ரோலக்ஸ் சூர்யாவுக்குப் போட்டியாக எல்சியூவில் இணைந்த நிவின் பாலி!

Thrilled to step in as ‘Walter’. 🔥



Been waiting to Introduce you to him. 💀

He's intense, he's different, and he's ready.



Get ready for 'Benz'. 🅱



Thankyou @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss @Sudhans2017🔥🔥



Lets rock it @bakkiyaraj_k @offl_Lawrence @SaiAbhyankkar ❤#Benz #LCU pic.twitter.com/w6UleNiaoT