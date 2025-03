பெருசு - ஸ்னீக் பீக் விடியோ வெளியீடு!

What made everyone go “Chi!?” 😂



Here’s Sneak Peek - 2 from #Perusu!



Want to know why? Get ready for more fun - watch Perusu in theatres near you! 🎬🤣



🎟️ Book your tickets now!!https://t.co/jlKOynTyTN@actor_vaibhav @sunilreddy22@ilango_ram15 @kaarthekeyens#HarmanBaweja… pic.twitter.com/DvJp6SNqYQ