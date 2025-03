100-ஆவது நாளில் மார்கோ! சிறப்பு போஸ்டர்!

Stepping into history!

M🅰️RCO celebrates 100 glorious days in theaters with a ₹100 CR+ gross collection!



Watch M🅰️RCO:

▶️ On the big screen at Davis Theatre, Varandarapilly, Thrissur!

▶️ On OTT: Sony LIV, Amazon Prime (Hindi), and AHA (Telugu)!#Marco pic.twitter.com/oETm1kWtie