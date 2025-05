ரசவாதிக்கு 3 விருதுகள்! சிறந்த நடிகர் விருது பெறும் அர்ஜுன்தாஸ்!

Actor Arjundas won the BEST ACTOR Award for his portrayal as “Sadasiva Pandiyan” in the movie “RASAVATHI” selected from 700+ movie entries at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025.

