Enable Javscript for better performance
Final Respect paid to mortal remains of the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    முகப்பு புகைப்படங்கள் செய்திகள்
    Join Telegram

    இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய தலைவர்கள் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    குன்னூர் அருகே ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த தந்தை பிபின் ராவத், தாய் மதுலிகா ராவத் உடல்களுக்கு அவர்களது மகள்கள் அஞ்சலி செலுத்தினர்.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 10th December 2021 06:34 PM

    Bipin_Rawat-1
    குன்னூர் அருகே ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய பாதுகாப்பு அமைச்சர் ராஜ்நாத் சிங்.
    1 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-2
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய மக்களவைத் தலைவர் ஓம் பிர்லா.
    2 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-3
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சர் அமித் ஷா.
    3 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-4
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய பாஜக தேசியத் தலைவா் ஜெ.பி.நட்டா.
    4 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-5
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல் காந்தி மற்றும் கே.சி.வேணுகோபால்.
    5 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-6
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த தாய் மற்றும் தந்தையின் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய மகள் தாரணி மற்றும் பேரன்.
    6 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-7
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்.
    7 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-8
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி அமைச்சர் ஸ்மிருதி இரானி.
    8 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-9
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய மத்திய வேளாண் அமைச்சர் நரேந்திர சிங் தோமர்.
    9 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-10
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய மத்திய வெளியுறவுத் துறை அமைச்சர் ஜெய்சங்கர்.
    10 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-11
    முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய மத்திய கப்பல், துறைமுகங்கள், நீா்வழிப் போக்குவரத்து துறை அமைச்சா் சா்வானந்த சோனோவால்.
    11 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-12
    முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய தேசிய பாதுகாப்பு ஆலோசகா் அஜித் தோவல்.
    12 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-13
    முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய ஜம்மு-காஷ்மீர் ஆளுநா் மனோஜ் சின்ஹா.
    13 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-14
    முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய தில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால்.
    14 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-15
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய மத்திய அமைச்சர் அனுராக் தாக்கூர்.
    15 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-16
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய தில்லி துணை முதல்வர் மணீஷ் சிசோடியா.
    16 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-17
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ஆனந்த் சர்மா.
    17 / 18
    Bipin_Rawat-18
    ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உடலுக்கு மலர் வளையம் வைத்து இறுதி அஞ்சலி செலுத்திய பாரதீய ஜனதா கட்சியின் (பாஜக) தலைவர் ரவிசங்கர் பிரசாத்.
    18 / 18
    TAGS
    அஞ்சலி தலைவர்கள் குன்னூர் Final Respect mortal remains Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat Madhulika Rawat

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    kattana sevai
    ->
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp