Enable Javscript for better performance
தில்லி விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம்- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    முகப்பு புகைப்படங்கள் செய்திகள்
    Join Telegram

    தில்லி விவசாயிகள் போராட்ட வெற்றி - புகைப்படங்கள்

    கரோனா இரண்டாம் அலைக்கு மத்தியில் 2021 ஆம் ஆண்டு நாட்டை உலுக்கிய மிக முக்கியமான வரலாற்றில் குறிப்பிடத்தக்க சம்பவம் 'தில்லி விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம்'.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 28th December 2021 12:58 PM

    123
    விவசாயிகளின் நலன் காக்கவும் விவசாயப் பொருள்களுக்கு உரிய விலை கிடைக்கவும் என்று கூறி மூன்று புதிய வேளாண் சட்டங்களை மத்திய அரசு 2020 ஜூன் 5ல் அறிமுகம் செய்தது. 
    1 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_action_3_-_singhu-_slogan-_youth
    அறிமுகம் செய்தது முதலே விவசாயிகள் வேளாண் சட்டங்களுக்கு எதிர்ப்பு தெரிவித்தனர்.
    2 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_action
    அதன்படி, மூன்று வேளாண் சட்டங்களும் 2020 செப்.4 அன்று நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டன.
    3 / 33
    farmers_protest_-women_3_-tikiri-_shouting
    இதையடுத்து, பஞ்சாப், ஹரியாணா, உள்ளிட்ட மாநிலங்களைச் சேர்ந்த விவசாயிகள் நவ. 25ல் தில்லி நோக்கி படையெடுத்தனர்.
    4 / 33
    farmers
    காவல்துறை தடுத்தும் அதனை எதிர்கொண்டு தில்லியை அடைந்தனர். தில்லியில் விவசாயிகளைத் தடுக்கும் காவல்துறை
    5 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_1_-_singhu-
    தில்லி எல்லையில் கூடாரம் அமைத்துள்ள விவசாயிகள்.
    6 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_4
    குளிர் காய நெருப்பு மூட்டி அமர்ந்திருக்கும் விவசாயிகள்.
    7 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_5
    கடும் குளிரிலும் விவசாயிகள் தங்கள் போராட்டத்தை கைவிடவில்லை.
    8 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_6
    தங்களுக்குத் தேவையான உணவுகளை தாங்களே சமைக்கும் விவசாயிகள்.
    9 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_7
    இரவு நேரத்தில் தயாராகும் தேநீர்.
    10 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_8
    போராட்டக் களத்தில் ரொட்டி சமைக்கும் பெண்கள்.
    11 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_9
    நாடு முழுவதும் பல்வேறு விவசாய சங்கங்கள் தில்லி போராட்டத்திற்கு குரல் கொடுத்ததுடன் தேவையான உதவிகளையும் செய்தனர்.
    12 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_10
    போராட்டக் களத்தில் ரொட்டி சமைக்கும் பெண்கள்.
    13 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_11
    வேறு மாநிலத்தில் இருந்து போராட்டக்களத்திற்கு வந்தவர்களுக்கும் உணவு பரிமாறப்பட்டது.
    14 / 33
    farmers_protest_-_shelter_16
    தில்லி எல்லைகளில் எந்தவித வன்முறையுமின்றி அறவழியில் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டனர்.
    15 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000172B
    தில்லி எல்லைகளில் காவல்துறை வைத்திருந்த தடுப்புகள்
    16 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000213B
    தில்லி எல்லைகளில் காவல்துறை வைத்திருந்த தடுப்புகள்
    17 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000167A
    ரயில் மறியல் போராட்டத்தில்...
    18 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000160B
    போராட்டக் களத்தில்
    19 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000120A
    மூன்று வேளாண் சட்டங்களையும் மத்திய அரசு வாபஸ் பெற்றதும் விவசாயிகளின் கொண்டாட்டம்.
    20 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000121A
    மூன்று வேளாண் சட்டங்களையும் மத்திய அரசு வாபஸ் பெற்றதும் விவசாயிகளின் கொண்டாட்டம்.
    21 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000169A
    மறியல் போராட்டத்தின்போது செங்கோட்டையில் கொடியேற்றிய விவசாயிகள்
    22 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000126A
    நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் வேளாண் சட்டங்கள் வாபஸ் பெறும் மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டவுடன் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் விவசாயிகள்.
    23 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000128B
    கொண்டாட்டத்தில் விவசாயிகள்.
    24 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000131A
    கொண்டாட்டத்தில் விவசாயிகள்.
    25 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000132A
    கொண்டாட்டத்தில் இரு பெண்கள் ஆரத் தழுவிக்கொள்ளும் காட்சி.
    26 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000134A
    பாரதிய கிஷான் யூனியன் அமைப்பின் தலைவர் ராகேஷ் திகைத்
    27 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000135B
    வெற்றிக் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் விவசாயிகள்.
    28 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000136B
    வெற்றிக் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் விவசாயிகள்.
    29 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000348A
    டிராக்டர் பேரணி
    30 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000173B
    தில்லி விவசாயிகள் போராட்டத்தில் பெண்கள்.
    31 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000176A
    வெற்றிக் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் தேசியக் கொடியுடன் விவசாயிகள்.
    32 / 33
    PTI12_15_2021_000323A
    டிராக்டர் பேரணி
    33 / 33
    TAGS
    Delhi Farmers protest விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம்

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    kattana sevai
    ->
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp