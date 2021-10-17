Enable Javscript for better performance
Heavy rains, landslides in Kerala

    கேரளத்தில் கனமழை, நிலச்சரிவு - புகைப்படங்கள்

    கேரளத்தில் தொடர்ந்து பெய்து வரும் மழையால் கோட்டயம், மலப்புரம், ஆலப்புழா, இடுக்கி, எர்ணாகுளம், திருச்சூர் மாவட்டங்கள் கடுமையாக பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 17th October 2021 07:33 PM

    Kerala_Rains_1
    கேரளாவில் பெரும்பாலான மாவட்டங்களில் கடந்த சில தினங்களாக பலத்த மழை பெய்து வருவதால் சாலைகளில் மழை நீர் பெருக்கெடுத்து ஓடுகிறது.
    1 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_2
    அரபிக் கடலில் உருவாகியுள்ள காற்றழுத்தத் தாழ்வு பகுதியால் கேரளாவில் பரவலாக கனமழை கொட்டி வருகிறது.
    2 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_3
    பத்தனம்திட்டா, கோட்டயம், எர்ணாகுளம், இடுக்கி, திருச்சூர் ஆகிய 5 மாவட்டங்களுக்கு சிவப்பு எச்சரிக்கை விடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    3 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_4
    கோட்டயம் மாவட்டத்தில் மீட்பு பணிகளில் ராணுவம் மற்றும் விமானப்படையினர் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர்.
    4 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_5
    5 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_6
    திருவனந்தபுரம், கொல்லம், ஆலப்புழா, பாலக்காடு, மலப்புரம், கோழிக்கோடு, வயநாடு ஆகிய மாவட்டங்களுக்கு ஆரஞ்சு அலர்ட் விடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    6 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_7
    முக்கிய சாலைகளில் மழை நீர் சூழ்ந்துள்ளதால் போக்குவரத்து கடுமையாக பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    7 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_8
    நிலச்சரி மற்றும் கனமழையால் சாலைகள் துண்டிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதால், அதை சீரமைக்கும் பணிகளும் நடைபெற்று வருகின்றன.
    8 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_9
    கனமழையால் அணைகளுக்கு நீர்வரத்து அதிகரித்து உள்ளதாலும், உபரிநீர் திறந்து விடப்பட்டதால் சாலைகளில் தேங்கிய மழை நீர்.
    9 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_10
    மண்ணில் புதைந்தவர்களை தேடும் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ள ராணுவத்தினர்.
    10 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_11
    மழை வெள்ளத்தில் சிக்கியவர்களை மீட்கும் பணியில் தேசிய பேரிடர் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர்.
    11 / 12
    Kerala_Rains_12
    மண்ணில் புதைந்தவர்களை தேடும் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ள கடற்படை மற்றும் ராணுவத்தினர்.
    12 / 12
    கேரளா நிலச்சரிவு கனமழை

