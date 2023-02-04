Enable Javscript for better performance
    பாடகி வாணி ஜெயராம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    Published On : 04th February 2023 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated : 04th February 2023 04:44 PM  

    திரையிசைப் பாடல்களைப் பாடி புகழ்பெற்ற வாணி ஜெயராம் காலமானார்.
    சென்னை நுங்கம்பாக்கத்தில் உள்ள அவரது இல்லத்தில் இன்று பிற்பகலில் அவர் காலமானார். அவருக்கு வயது 78.
    வேலூரில் இசைக் குடும்பத்தில், துரைசாமி ஐயங்கார் - பத்மாவதி தம்பதிக்கு மகளாகப் பிறந்தார்.
    இவரது இயற்பெயர் கலைவாணி.
    1971ஆம் ஆண்டு இந்தி திரைப்படத்தில்தான் வாணி ஜெயராம் முதன் முதலில் அறிமுகமானார்.
    அன்று முதல் பல தலைமுறைகளைக் கடந்து இன்றும் அவரது குரல் மக்களின் மனதில் நீங்கா இடம்பிடித்து வருகிறது.
    குடியரசு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு, வாணி ஜெயராமுக்கு பத்ம பூஷண் விருது அறிவிக்கப்பட்டிருந்தது.
    ஆனால் விருதைப் பெறுவதற்கு முன்பாகவே அவர் மறைந்தது, ரசிகர்களை துயரத்தில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ளது.
    இன்று அவரது ரசிகர்களை துயரத்தில் ஆழ்த்திவிட்டுச் சென்றுவிட்டார்.
    அவர் மறைந்தாலும், அவரது குரலில் ஒலிக்கும் பாடல்கள் மூலம் அவர் என்றென்றும் வாழ்வார் என்று அவரது ரசிகர்கள் கூறுகிறார்.
    TAGS
    Vani Jayaram Singer

