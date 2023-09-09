Enable Javscript for better performance
    ஜி 20 உச்சி மாநாடு: உலக தலைவர்கள் இந்தியா வருகை - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 09th September 2023 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated : 09th September 2023 05:54 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    G20-Summit
    சர்வதேச தலைவர்கள் கலந்து கொள்ளும் ஜி20 உச்சி மாநாடு இன்றும் (செப். 9) நாளையும் (செப். 10) தலைநகர் தில்லியில் பிரதமர் மோடி தலைமையில் நடைபெறுகிறது.
    1 / 20
    G20_Summit-1
    ஜி20 உச்சி மாநாட்டில் பங்கேற்பதற்காக அதிபர் ஜோ பைடன் விமானம் மூலம் இந்தியா வந்தடைந்தார். பிறகு புதுதில்லியில் அமெரிக்க அதிபர் ஜோ பைடனுடன் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி சந்தித்து உரையாடியனர்.
    2 / 20
    G20_Summit-2
    இங்கிலாந்து பிரதமர் ரிஷி சுனக் அவரது மனைவி அக்ஷதா மூர்த்தியை வரவேற்ற நுகர்வோர் விவகாரங்கள், உணவு மற்றும் பொது விநியோகம், சுற்றுச்சூழல், வனம் மற்றும் காலநிலை மாற்றத்துறை இணையமைச்சர் அஸ்வினி குமார்.
    3 / 20
    G20_Summit-5
    அர்ஜென்டினா அதிபர் ஆல்பெர்ட்டோ பெர்னாண்டஸை வரவேற்ற மத்திய ஊரக வளர்ச்சி மற்றும் உருக்கு துறை இணையமைச்சர் ஃபகன் சிங் குலஸ்தே.
    4 / 20
    G20_Summit-7
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக புதுதில்லி வந்த ரஷ்ய வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சர் செர்ஜி லாவ்ரோவுக்கு உற்சாக வரவேற்பு அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
    5 / 20
    G20_Summit-8
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக வந்த தென்கொரிய அதிபர் யூன் சுக் இயோலுக்கு உற்சாக வரவேற்பு அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
    6 / 20
    G20_Summit-9
    மாநாடு துவங்கும் முன் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடியை சந்தித்து உரையாடிய வங்கதேச பிரதமர் ஷேக் ஹசீனா.
    7 / 20
    G20_Summit-10
    எகிப்து அதிபர் அப்தெல் ஃபத்தா அல்-சிசியை வரவேற்ற மத்திய சிவில் விமானப் போக்குவரத்துத் துறை இணையமைச்சர் ஜெனரல் (ஓய்வு) வி.கே.சிங்.
    8 / 20
    G20_Summit-11
    ஜி 20 உச்சி மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக பாலம் விமானப்படை விமான நிலையத்தில் வந்த சவூதி அரேபிய வெளியுறவு அமைச்சர் இளவரசர் பைசல் பின் பர்ஹான் அல்-சவுத்க்கு உற்சாக வரவேற்பு அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
    9 / 20
    G20_Summit-12
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக இந்திரா காந்தி சர்வதேச விமான நிலையம் வந்த தென்கொரிய அதிபர் யூன் சுக் இயோலை மத்திய இணையமைச்சர் ராஜீவ் சந்திரசேகர் உள்ளிட்டோர் வரவேற்றனர்.
    10 / 20
    G20_Summit-13
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டை கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக இந்தியா வந்த கனடா பிரதமர் ஜஸ்டின் ட்ரூடோவை மத்திய மின்னணு மற்றும் தகவல் தொழில்நுட்பத் துறை இணையமைச்சர் ராஜீவ் சந்திரசேகர் வரவேற்றார்.
    11 / 20
    G20_Summit-14
    ஜி-20 உச்சிமாநாட்டிற்கு முன்னதாக துதில்லியில் வந்தடைந்தார் துருக்கி அதிபர் ரெசெப் தயிப் எர்டோகனைவுக்கு உற்சாக வரவேற்பு அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
    12 / 20
    G20_Summit-15
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக பாலம் விமானப்படை விமான நிலையம் வந்தடைந்த கனடா பிரதமர் ஜஸ்டின் ட்ரூடோவுக்கு உற்சாக வரவேற்பு அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
    13 / 20
    G20_Summit-16
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டை முன்னிட்டு பாலம் விமான நிலையம் வந்தடைந்த சீன பிரதமர் லீ கியாங்கை மத்திய சிவில் விமானப் போக்குவரத்துத் துறை இணையமைச்சர் ஜெனரல் (ஓய்வு) வி.கே.சிங் வரவேற்றார்.
    14 / 20
    G20_Summit-17
    ஐக்கிய அரபு எமிரேட்ஸ் அதிபர் ஷேக் முகமது பின் சயீத் அல் நஹ்யானை வரவேற்ற மத்திய உள்துறை இணையமைச்சர் நித்யானந்த் ராய்.
    15 / 20
    G20_Summit-18
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டை முன்னிட்டு இந்தியா வந்த சிங்கப்பூர் பிரதமர் லீ சியென் லூங்கை வரவேற்ற மத்திய தகவல் ஒலிபரப்புத் துறை இணையமைச்சர் எல்.முருகன்.
    16 / 20
    G20_Summit-19
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டை கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக இந்தியா வந்த உலக வங்கியின் தலைவர் அஜய் பங்காவிற்கு பாலம் விமானப்படை விமான நிலையத்தில் உற்சாக வரவேற்பு அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
    17 / 20
    G20_Summit-21
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டை கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக இந்தியா வந்த பிரேசில் அதிபர் லூயிஸ் இனாசியோ லூலா டா சில்வாவுக்கு உற்சாக வரவேற்பு அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
    18 / 20
    G20_Summit-22
    ஜி 20 உச்சி மாநாட்டை முன்னிட்டு தில்லி வந்த நெதர்லாந்து பிரதமர் மார்க் ருட்டேவை மத்திய துறைமுகங்கள், கப்பல் மற்றும் நீர்வழித் துறை இணையமைச்சர் சாந்தனு தாக்கூர் வரவேற்றார்.
    19 / 20
    G20_Summit-23
    இரவு விருந்தில் கலந்து கொண்ட சர்வதேச அமைப்புகளின் தலைவர்களுடன் மத்திய நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்.
    20 / 20
