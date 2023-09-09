Enable Javscript for better performance
PM Modi welcomes world leaders at Bharat Hall in NewDelhi- Dinamani

    பாரத் மண்டபத்தில் உலகத் தலைவர்களை வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் மோடி - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 09th September 2023 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated : 09th September 2023 11:40 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    ஜி-20 அமைப்பின் 18-வது உச்சி மாநாடு தில்லி பிரகதி மைதானத்தில் உள்ள பாரத் மண்டபத்தில் இன்று கோலாகலமாக தொடங்கியது. ஜி 20 நாடுகளின் தலைவர்களை வரவேற்க காத்திருக்கும் பிரதமர் மோடி.
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டில் பங்கேற்க வந்த அமெரிக்க அதிபர் ஜோ பைடனை வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் மோடி.
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டிற்காக இந்தியா வந்த அர்ஜென்டினா அதிபர் ஆல்பெர்ட்டோ பெர்னாண்டஸை பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி வரவேற்றார்.
    ஜி-20 மாநாட்டில் பங்கேற்பதற்காக பாரத் மண்டபம் மாநாட்டு மையத்திற்கு வந்த ஆஸ்திரேலிய பிரதமர் அந்தோணி அல்பானிஸை பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி வரவேற்றார்.
    கனடா பிரதமர் ஜஸ்டின் ட்ரூடோவை வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    ஜப்பான் பிரதமர் பியூமியோ கிஷிடாவை வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    துருக்கி அதிபர் ரெசெப் தயிப் எர்டோகனை வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    பிரிட்டிஷ் பிரதமர் ரிஷி சுனக்கை வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    சிங்கப்பூர் பிரதமர் லீ சியெனை கைகுலுக்கி வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    ஆப்பிரிக்க ஒன்றியத் தலைவரும் கொமோரோஸ் ஒன்றியத்தின் தலைவருமான அசாலி அசோமானியுடன் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    வங்கதேச பிரதமர் ஷேக் ஹசீனாவை வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    ரஷ்ய வெளியுறவுத் துறை அமைச்சர் செர்ஜி லாவ்ரோவை வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
