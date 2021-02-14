Enable Javscript for better performance
PM Narendra Modi lauds in Chennai lays foundation stone and inaugurates multiple initiatives Lauds T- Dinamani

    சென்னையில்  பிரதமர் மோடி - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 14th February 2021 05:38 PM

    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-1
    தனி விமானம் மூலம் தில்லியிலிருந்து புறப்பட்டு, தமிழகத்தில் பல்வேறு நலத் திட்டங்களைத் தொடங்கி வைப்பதற்காக பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி சென்னை வந்தடைந்தார். பிரதமரை வரவேற்ற முதல்வர்.
    1 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-2
    நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்து கொண்ட பிரதமர் ரூ.4,486 கோடி மதிப்புள்ள புதிய திட்டங்களை தொடக்கி வைத்தும், மேலும் ரூ.3, 640 கோடி மதிப்புள்ள புதிய திட்டங்களுக்கு அடிக்கல் நாட்டினார்.
    2 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-2a
    நேரு உள்விளையாட்டு அரங்கில் எம்.ஜி.ஆர் மற்றும் ஜெயல‌லிதாவின் உருவ படங்களுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி மலர்தூவி மரியாதை செலுத்தினார்.
    3 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-4
    சென்னை நேரு உள்விளையாட்டரங்கில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி கலந்துகொண்டு பல்வேறு நலத்திட்டங்களைத் தொடக்கி வைத்தார்.
    4 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-5
    சென்னை வண்ணாரப்பேட்டை - விம்கோ நகர் மெட்ரோ ரயில் விரிவாக்க திட்டத்தை பிரதமர் மோடி தொடங்கி வைத்தார்.
    5 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-6
    மேடையில் உரையாற்றும் போது பிரதமர், வணக்கம் சென்னை, வணக்கம் தமிழ்நாடு என தமிழில் பேசி தனது உரையைத்  தொடக்கினார்
    6 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-7
    சென்னை நேரு உள்விளையாட்டரங்கில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் பிரதமர் மோடி விழுப்புரம் - திருவாரூர் வரையிலான மின்மயமாக்கப்பட்ட ஒரு வழி ரயில் பாதையை கொடியசைத்து துவக்கி வைத்தார்.
    7 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-8
    சென்னை நேரு உள்விளையாட்டரங்கில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் பிரதமர் மோடி கல்லணை புதுப்பித்தல் மற்றும் நவீனப்படுத்தும் திட்டத்திற்கு அடிக்கல் நாட்டினார்.
    8 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-9
    சென்னை நேரு உள்விளையாட்டரங்கில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் பிரதமர் மோடி, தமிழக முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி கே பழனிசாமி, துணை முதல்வர் ஒ. பன்னீர்செல்வம் ஆகியோர் கைகோர்த்து மகிழ்ச்சியை வெளிப்படுத்தினார்கள்.
    9 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-10
    சென்னை நேரு உள்விளையாட்டரங்கில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் பிரதமர் இந்திய தொழில்நுட்ப கழக டிஸ்கவரி வளாகத்திற்கு அடிக்கல் நாட்டினார். உடன் அமைச்சர்கள் மற்றும் அரசு உயர் அதிகாரிகள்.
    10 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-13
    பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு துணை முதல்வர் பன்னீர்செல்வம் பொன்னாடை அணிவித்தும், நினைவு பரிசு வழங்கி கெளரவிப்பு.
    11 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-11
    சென்னை நேரு உள்விளையாட்டரங்கில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் பாரத பிரதமர் அர்ஜூன் எம்.பி.டி. MK-IA ரக கவச வாகனத்தை ராணுவத்திடம் ஒப்படைக்கிறார்.
    12 / 13
    PM_Modi-TN_CM_-12
    கைகோர்த்து மகிழ்ச்சியை வெளிப்படுத்திய பிரதமர் மோடி, தமிழக முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி கே பழனிசாமி மற்றும் துணை முதல்வர் ஒ. பன்னீர்செல்வம்.
    13 / 13

