ஒலிம்பிக் பாதுகாப்புக்குச் செல்லும் இந்திய ராணுவத்தின் நாய்கள்!

#CRPF K9 teams: Hello Paris!



Our Canines, Vast and Denby, along with three handlers, are in Paris on duty to assist in securing the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024. #CRPF K9 teams are proud to lend a helping hand in safeguarding & securing the forthcoming mega… pic.twitter.com/UJTf57mxkk