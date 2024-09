ஜம்மு-காஷ்மீர்: மரணத்தின்போதும் பயங்கரவாதியை சுட்டு வீழ்த்திய காவலர்!

In the ongoing operation in village Kog (Mandli), Kathua Police HC Bashir Ahmed made the ultimate #sacrifice in the line of duty, heroically taking down a #Terrorist . While he succumbed to his injuries, the other officers, including Dysp Sukhbir and ASI Niaz, are stable. https://t.co/RX2vsV9xNS pic.twitter.com/9mlXfVaUyG