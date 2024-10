தீபாவளிப் பண்டிகை: சிறப்பு ரயில்கள் இயக்கம்!

DIWALI SPECIAL TRAINS



To clear the rush during the Diwali festival season, special trains will be operated between Mangaluru Junction and Hubballi Junction as given below:#IndianRailways#SouthernRailway #Diwali2024#SpecialTrains #dakshinakannada #mangaluru #HUBBALLI pic.twitter.com/kHGmH2lNkZ