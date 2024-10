தீபாவளி: நெல்லை, மதுரைக்கு சிறப்பு ரயில்கள்!

Diwali Special Trains



Train 06001/06002 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Kanniyakumari-Dr MGR Chennai Central on Oct 29 & Nov 5th and in return direction on oct 30th & Nov 6th



Advance Reservation for the above Special trains will open at 08.00 hrs on 23rd oct 2024