ரூ.7 கோடி போதை மாத்திரைகள் பறிமுதல்! 3 பேர் கைது!

Dear Drug Peddlers,



On behalf of @sribhumipolice, sorry to break your wild party plans as we got ₹7cr of your drugs seized early morning!



💊50,000 YABA tablets in Puwamara, 1 arrested

💊5,800 YABA tablets in Longai, 2 arrested



We will always keep spoiling your party plans! pic.twitter.com/jOFXvLz6m7