நியூசி.க்கு எதிரான தொடரில் சிறந்த ஃபீல்டர் விருது..! ராதா யாதவ் தேர்வு!

𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙩 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 | #INDvNZ



A memorable reveal at the iconic Hall of Fame 🏆🏟️



Join #TeamIndia in a game of 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙡 𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙩 to find out the winner of the fielding medal 🏅😎 - By @mihirlee_58 @GCAMotera | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/NRfCGfzNBW