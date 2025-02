சர்வதேச மாஸ்டர்ஸ் லீக் கிரிக்கெட் தொடரில் கிறிஸ் கெயில்!

Gayle-storm is loading at #IMLT20! 🌪️ Stay tuned for some 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐬 power! 🤩



Master Chris Gayle has arrived, and you already know what’s coming! Sixes, Entertainment & a whole lot of firepower! 🔥✨#BaapsOfCricket pic.twitter.com/FkX0fXNqm6