டபிள்யூபிஎல்: த்ரில்லர் வெற்றி பெற உதவிய 16 வயது தமிழக வீராங்கனை..!

A superb chase as Mumbai Indians secure their 2️⃣nd win in a row! 🙌 🙌



The Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit bag 2️⃣ points as they beat #RCB by 4 wickets! 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/WIQXj6JCt2 #TATAWPL | #RCBvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/NfA75uQzK3