இந்தியா - பாகிஸ்தான் போட்டிக்கு முன்பாக ஐசிசி விருதுகளை பெற்றுக் கொண்ட ஜஸ்பிரித் பும்ரா!

Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024 🙌



ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year 🎖️

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year 🎖️

ICC Men’s Test Team Of The Year 🧢

ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year 🧢 pic.twitter.com/WW5tz8hSFy