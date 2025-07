சர்வதேச டி20 போட்டிகளில் நியூசிலாந்து வீரர் புதிய சாதனை!

Ish Sodhi! 😍 Today's career-best 4-12 from Ish Sodhi saw him claim his 150th T20I wicket for New Zealand, becoming just the 2nd BLACKCAP to reach the feat, after Tim Southee (164 T20I wickets). #ZIMvNZ #CricketNation 📷 = @photosportnz pic.twitter.com/dpTJRbFPL6