டிராவிஸ் ஹெட் ஆட்டமிழப்புக்கு கூச்சலிட்ட கொல்கத்தா..! 125 டெசிபலுக்கு ஒலித்த சப்தம்!

1st ball ➡ FOUR! 😮‍💨

2nd ball ➡ CAUGHT! 👊🏻#KKR gets the perfect start as #VaibhavArora strikes early to dismiss the dangerous #TravisHead! 🔥💜



Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/2YmeiCdBz9#IPLonJioStar 👉🏻 #KKRvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/xwhaGDVmuv