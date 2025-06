ஒட்டுமொத்த கர்நாடகமும் ஆர்சிபி பின்னால் நிற்கிறது: துணை முதல்வர் சிவக்குமார் வாழ்த்து!

Ee Sala Cup Namde! ♥️🏆



18 years of grit.

Every prayer, every cheer, every heartbreak - it all leads to today.

This is more than a match.

Our moment. Our Cup.

Wishing @RCBTweets the very best - Karnataka is with you!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/cTmRhjgjts