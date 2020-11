அதிரடி ஷேன் வாட்சன்!

I feel so lucky to have my mentor, @rickyponting on this episode of Lessons Learnt with the Greats. Copy this link below to listen to this episode. https://www.t20stars.com/t20stars-podcast/ricky-ponting By listening to this, everyone will realise how lucky I was to have this guy mentor me throughout my International career. This will take any cricketer to the next level. @t20stars

A post shared by Shane Watson (@srwatson33) on Oct 12, 2020 at 5:39am PDT