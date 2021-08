டோக்கியோ ஒலிம்பிக்ஸ்: இந்திய அணிக்கு இன்றே கடைசி நாள்

Don't miss out the last day action for #IND at #Tokyo2020 tomorrow.



Olympians @aditigolf, Diksha Dagar, @BajrangPunia and @Neeraj_chopra1 will continue their hunt for glory.



Let's support them with #Cheer4India#Olympics #TeamIndia@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/dcFy1czY6C