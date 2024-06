கவுன்டி சாம்பியன்ஷிப்பில் விளையாடும் ரஹானே!

𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗘 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦 ✍️🇮🇳



We are thrilled to announce the signing of India superstar @ajinkyarahane88 for the second half of the 2024 season. 🦊



The former India captain will feature in the entirety of the One Day Cup as well as the final five @CountyChamp matches. 🏆