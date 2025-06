7-ஆவது முறையாக நார்வே செஸ் சாம்பியனான கார்ல்சென்!

The 2025 Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women tournaments have officially come to an end!



In the Open:

🥇 1st: Magnus Carlsen – 16 points

🥈 2nd: Fabiano Caruana – 15.5 points

🥉 3rd: Gukesh Dommaraju – 14.5 points

4th: Hikaru Nakamura – 14 points

5th: Arjun Erigaisi – 13 points…