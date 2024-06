மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவையில் நாளை மாற்றம்!

On account of Bakrid Festival on 17/06/2024 (Monday).

Saturday Timetable will be followed tomorrow (17-06-2024).



Metro Trains will run during its service hours from 05:00 am to 23:00 pm in the following timings:



08:00 am – 11:00 am & 17:00 pm- 20:00 pm : Metro trains will be…