ஜென் 3 மாடலை அறிமுகப்படுத்தும் ஓலா நிறுவனம்!

Bringing the 'Next Level' with @OlaElectric Gen 3 scooters!



We’ve significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way - much higher performance, more features, great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again 😉



10:30 AM Fri 31st Jan https://t.co/hHyiHt6KRe pic.twitter.com/mgsOxjLs2O