யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் III - பாடத்திட்டம்!

மத்திய அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையம் நடத்தும் சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வில் தேர்ச்சி பெறுபவர்கள் விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் முதன்மைத் தேர்வுக்குத் தகுதி பெறுவர்.
முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் இரண்டு தகுதித் தாள்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 9 தாள்கள் இடம்பெற்றிருக்கும். அதில் நான்கு பொதுத் தாள்கள் இடம் பெற்றிருக்கும். விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் இந்த தாள்கள் ஒவ்வொன்றும் 250 மதிப்பெண்களுக்கானவை.
பொதுத் தாள் - III பாடத்திட்டம்
General Studies - III
Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management
Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.
Government Budgeting.
Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, - different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.
Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices; Public Distribution System- objectives, functioning, limitations, revamping; issues of buffer stocks and food security; Technology missions; economics of animal-rearing.
Food processing and related industries in India- scope’ and significance, location, upstream and downstream requirements, supply chain management.
Land reforms in India.
Effects of liberalization on the economy, changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth.
Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.
Investment models.
Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.
Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.
Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.
Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.
Disaster and disaster management.
Linkages between development and spread of extremism.
Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.
Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security; money-laundering and its prevention.
Security challenges and their management in border areas - linkages of organized crime with terrorism.
Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.
