யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் III - பாடத்திட்டம்!

யுபிஎஸ்சி

யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் உள்ள பொதுத் தாள் III - பாடத்திட்டம் தொடர்பாக...
மத்திய அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையம் நடத்தும் சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வில் தேர்ச்சி பெறுபவர்கள் விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் முதன்மைத் தேர்வுக்குத் தகுதி பெறுவர்.

முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் இரண்டு தகுதித் தாள்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 9 தாள்கள் இடம்பெற்றிருக்கும். அதில் நான்கு பொதுத் தாள்கள் இடம் பெற்றிருக்கும். விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் இந்த தாள்கள் ஒவ்வொன்றும் 250 மதிப்பெண்களுக்கானவை.

பொதுத் தாள் - III பாடத்திட்டம்

General Studies - III

Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management

  • Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

  • Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

  • Government Budgeting.

  • Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, - different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

  • Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices; Public Distribution System- objectives, functioning, limitations, revamping; issues of buffer stocks and food security; Technology missions; economics of animal-rearing.

  • Food processing and related industries in India- scope’ and significance, location, upstream and downstream requirements, supply chain management.

  • Land reforms in India.

  • Effects of liberalization on the economy, changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth.

  • Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

  • Investment models.

  • Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

  • Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

  • Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

  • Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

  • Disaster and disaster management.

  • Linkages between development and spread of extremism.

  • Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.

  • Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security; money-laundering and its prevention.

  • Security challenges and their management in border areas - linkages of organized crime with terrorism.

  • Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

