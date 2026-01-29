யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் II - பாடத்திட்டம்!

மத்திய அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையம் நடத்தும் சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வில் தேர்ச்சி பெறுபவர்கள் விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் முதன்மைத் தேர்வுக்குத் தகுதி பெறுவர்.
முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் இரண்டு தகுதித் தாள்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 9 தாள்கள் இடம்பெற்றிருக்கும். அதில் நான்கு பொதுத் தாள்கள் இடம் பெற்றிருக்கும். விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் இந்த தாள்கள் ஒவ்வொன்றும் 250 மதிப்பெண்களுக்கானவை.
பொதுத் தாள் - II பாடத்திட்டம்
General Studies - II
Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations.
Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.
Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.
Separation of powers between various organs dispute redressal mechanisms and institutions.
Comparison of the Indian constitutional scheme with that of other countries.
Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.
Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.
Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.
Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.
Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.
Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.
Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.
Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.
Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.
Issues relating to poverty and hunger.
Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability, e-governance- applications, models, successes, limitations, and potential; citizens charters, transparency & accountability and institutional and other measures.
Role of civil services in a democracy.
India and its neighborhood- relations.
Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.
Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.
Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.
