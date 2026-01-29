யுபிஎஸ்சி

யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் II - பாடத்திட்டம்!

யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் உள்ள பொதுத் தாள் II - பாடத்திட்டம் தொடர்பாக...
மத்திய அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையம் நடத்தும் சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வில் தேர்ச்சி பெறுபவர்கள் விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் முதன்மைத் தேர்வுக்குத் தகுதி பெறுவர்.

முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் இரண்டு தகுதித் தாள்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 9 தாள்கள் இடம்பெற்றிருக்கும். அதில் நான்கு பொதுத் தாள்கள் இடம் பெற்றிருக்கும். விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் இந்த தாள்கள் ஒவ்வொன்றும் 250 மதிப்பெண்களுக்கானவை.

பொதுத் தாள் - II பாடத்திட்டம்

General Studies - II

Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations.

  • Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

  • Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

  • Separation of powers between various organs dispute redressal mechanisms and institutions.

  • Comparison of the Indian constitutional scheme with that of other countries.

  • Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

  • Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

  • Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

  • Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

  • Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

  • Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

  • Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.

  • Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

  • Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

  • Issues relating to poverty and hunger.

  • Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability, e-governance- applications, models, successes, limitations, and potential; citizens charters, transparency & accountability and institutional and other measures.

  • Role of civil services in a democracy.

  • India and its neighborhood- relations.

  • Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

  • Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

  • Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் I - பாடத்திட்டம்!

