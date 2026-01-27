யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் I - பாடத்திட்டம்!

மத்திய அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையம் நடத்தும் சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வில் தேர்ச்சி பெறுபவர்கள் விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் முதன்மைத் தேர்வுக்குத் தகுதி பெறுவர்.
முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் இரண்டு தகுதித் தாள்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 9 தாள்கள் இடம்பெற்றிருக்கும். அதில் நான்கு பொதுத் தாள்கள் இடம் பெற்றிருக்கும். விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் இந்த தாள்கள் ஒவ்வொன்றும் 250 மதிப்பெண்களுக்கானவை.
பொதுத் தாள் - I பாடத்திட்டம்
Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society.
Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.
Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present- significant events, personalities, issues.
The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.
Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country.
History of the world will include events from 18th century such as industrial revolution, world wars, redrawal of national boundaries, colonization, decolonization, political philosophies like communism, capitalism, socialism etc.— their forms and effect on the society.
Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.
Role of women and women’s organization, population and associated issues, poverty and developmental issues, urbanization, their problems and their remedies.
Effects of globalization on Indian society.
Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.
Salient features of world’s physical geography.
Distribution of key natural resources across the world (including South Asia and the Indian subcontinent); factors responsible for the location of primary, secondary, and tertiary sector industries in various parts of the world (including India).
Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.
