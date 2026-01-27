யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் I - பாடத்திட்டம்!

பொதுத் தாள் - I பாடத்திட்டம்

General Studies - I:

Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society.

Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present- significant events, personalities, issues.

The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country.