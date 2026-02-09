யுபிஎஸ்சி

யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் IV - பாடத்திட்டம்!

யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் உள்ள பொதுத் தாள் IV - பாடத்திட்டம் தொடர்பாக...
யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் IV - பாடத்திட்டம்!
Updated on
1 min read

மத்திய அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையம் நடத்தும் சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வில் தேர்ச்சி பெறுபவர்கள் விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் முதன்மைத் தேர்வுக்குத் தகுதி பெறுவர்.

முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் இரண்டு தகுதித் தாள்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 9 தாள்கள் இடம்பெற்றிருக்கும். அதில் நான்கு பொதுத் தாள்கள் இடம் பெற்றிருக்கும். விரிவாக விடையளிக்கும் இந்த தாள்கள் ஒவ்வொன்றும் 250 மதிப்பெண்களுக்கானவை.

General Studies - IV

Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude

  • Ethics and Human Interface: Essence, determinants and consequences of Ethics in-human actions; dimensions of ethics; ethics - in private and public relationships. Human Values - lessons from the lives and teachings of great leaders, reformers and administrators; role of family society and educational institutions in inculcating values.

  • Attitude: content, structure, function; its influence and relation with thought and behaviour; moral and political attitudes; social influence and persuasion.

  • Aptitude and foundational values for Civil Service, integrity, impartiality and non-partisanship, objectivity, dedication to public service, empathy, tolerance and compassion towards the weaker-sections.

  • Emotional intelligence-concepts, and their utilities and application in administration and governance.

  • Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and world.

  • Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration: Status and problems; ethical concerns and dilemmas in government and private institutions; laws, rules, regulations and conscience as sources of ethical guidance; accountability and ethical governance; strengthening of ethical and moral values in governance; ethical issues in international relations and funding; corporate governance.

  • Probity in Governance: Concept of public service; Philosophical basis of governance and probity; Information sharing and transparency in government, Right to Information, Codes of Ethics, Codes of Conduct, Citizen’s Charters, Work culture, Quality of service delivery, Utilization of public funds, challenges of corruption.

  • Case Studies on above issues.

Summary

Regarding the syllabus for General Studies Paper IV in the UPSC Main Examination...

யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் IV - பாடத்திட்டம்!
யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வு: பொதுத் தாள் III - பாடத்திட்டம்!

தினமணி செய்திமடலைப் பெற... Newsletter

தினமணி'யை வாட்ஸ்ஆப் சேனலில் பின்தொடர... WhatsApp

தினமணியைத் தொடர: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, Threads, Arattai, Google News

உடனுக்குடன் செய்திகளை அறிய தினமணி App பதிவிறக்கம் செய்யவும்.

upsc
IAS
UPSC aspirants

Related Stories

No stories found.