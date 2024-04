கண்ணீர் ததும்பும் எமோஜிக்களுடன் ராஷ்மிகா!

Seeing all your tweets.. wanted to reply to all of you.. 🥺🥺❤️ the trend you guys did for me.. the CDP .. everything.. the edits.. the lil notes.. 🥺🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻

Awww.. I love you guysssss!

You are the bestest!!!!

Big hugs! ❤️❤️❤️❤️