அமலா பாலின் ‘லெவல் கிராஸ்' வெளியீட்டுத் தேதி!

🎬 Get ready for an exciting cinematic experience! "Level Cross" starring Asif Ali, Sharaf U Dheen, and Amala Paul, directed by Arfaz Ayub, is hitting theatres worldwide on 26th July. Don't miss it! 🌟 #LevelCross @jeethu4ever @asifali @Amala_ams @dulQuer @MKampanyOffl… pic.twitter.com/8JrsbK0QAR