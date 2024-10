அருண் விஜய்யின் ‘ரெட்ட தல’ விருந்து!

Hard work should be rewarded with good food 🤌🏻💜

(Especially biryani and pepper chicken and bread halwa 😋)



Thank you @arunvijayno1 sirrrr for the loveeeeely treat for the entire team of #RettaThala 🤗😅



BRB nap time now 😴@BTGUniversal pic.twitter.com/0uttjTX4rH