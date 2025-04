மாமன் மேக்கிங் விடியோ!

The laughs, the feels, the fun — @soorimuthuchamy’s #Maaman is coming to charm your whole family! Making glimpse is here. In theatres May 16! 🎬✨#MaamanFromMay16



Directed by @p_santh

A @HeshamAWmusic Musical

Produced by @kumarkarupannan @larkstudios1 _ #RajKiran @AishuL… pic.twitter.com/dxVTommNbD