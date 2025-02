குட் பேட் அக்லி த்ரிஷா கதாபாத்திரம் அறிமுகம்!

The ever charming @trishtrashers as #Ramya from the world of #GoodBadUgly ✨#GoodBadUgly grand release on 10th April, 2025 with VERA LEVEL entertainment ❤‍🔥

#AjithKumar @MythriOfficial @Adhikravi @AbinandhanR @editorvijay @suneeltollywood… pic.twitter.com/SvlWX48YQU