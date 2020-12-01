Enable Javscript for better performance
மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தில் இணைந்த ஐஏஎஸ் அதிகாரி - புகைப்படங்கள்- Dinamani

    மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தில் இணைந்த ஐஏஎஸ் அதிகாரி - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 01st December 2020 07:00 PM

    SATKAMAL1
    விருப்ப ஓய்வு பெற்ற ஐஏஎஸ் அதிகாரி சந்தோஷ் பாபு, மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தில் அதன் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் முன்னிலையில் கட்சியில் இணைந்தார்.
    1 / 20
    SATKAMAL2
    மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தில் இணைந்த சந்தோஷ் பாபுவுக்கு தலைமை அலுவலக பொதுச்செயலாளர் பதவி அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
    2 / 20
    SATKAMAL3
    சந்தோஷ் பாபு பணி ஓய்வு பெறுவதற்கு இன்னும் 8 ஆண்டுகள் உள்ள நிலையில், சில மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு விருப்ப ஓய்வு பெற்றார்.
    3 / 20
    SATKAMAL4
    சந்தோஷ் பாபு குழந்தை தொழிலாளர் ஒழிப்புக்காக தமிழக அரசின் சிறந்த மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் விருது போன்ற பல விருதுகளைப் பெற்றவர்.
    4 / 20
    SATKAMAL5
    மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் அருகில் தலைமை அலுவலக பொதுச்செயலாளர் சந்தோஷ் பாபு.
    5 / 20
    SATKAMAL6
    சென்னை ஆழ்வார்பேட்டையில் உள்ள மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் அலுவலகத்தில்...
    6 / 20
    SATKAMAL7
    செய்தியாளர்கள் சந்திப்பில் நன்றி தெரிவித்த சந்தோஷ் பாபு.
    7 / 20
    SATKAMAL8
    செய்தியாளர்கள் சந்திப்பில்...
    8 / 20
    SATKAMAL9
    செய்தியாளர்களின் கேள்விக்கு பதில் தெரிவிக்கும் சந்தோஷ் பாபு.
    9 / 20
    SATKAMAL10
    செய்தியாளர்கள் சந்திப்பில் சந்தோஷ் பாபு.
    10 / 20
    SATKAMAL11
    செய்தியாளர்கள் சந்திப்பில் மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    11 / 20
    SATKAMAL12
    மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    12 / 20
    SATKAMAL13
    ஆழ்வார்பேட்டையில் அலுவலகத்தில்...
    13 / 20
    SATKAMAL14
    செய்தியாளர்களின் கேள்வியை உன்னிப்பாக கேட்கும் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    14 / 20
    SATKAMAL15
    செய்தியாளர்களின் கேள்விக்கு பதில் தெரிவிக்கும் மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    15 / 20
    SATKAMAL16
    மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    16 / 20
    SATKAMAL19
    மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    17 / 20
    SATKAMAL17
    மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    18 / 20
    SATKAMAL20
    மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    19 / 20
    SATKAMAL18
    செய்தியாளர்களிடமிருந்து விடை பெற்ற மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன்.
    20 / 20

    கமல்ஹாசன் மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் முன்னாள் ஐஏஎஸ் அதிகாரி

