Karan Deol ties knot with Trisha Acharya- Dinamani

    கரண் தியோல் - த்ரிஷா ஆச்சார்யா திருமணம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 19th June 2023 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated : 19th June 2023 08:22 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    மும்பையில் தாஜ் லேண்ட்ஸ் எண்ட் ஹோட்டலில் ஹிந்து முறைப்படி நடைபெற்ற நடிகர் கரண் தியோல் - த்ரிஷா ஆச்சார்யா திருமணம்.
    திருமணம் நிகழ்வுக்குத்தான் எவ்வளவு முக்கியத்துவம் இந்தியாவில்.
    பாலிவுட் நடிகர் சன்னி தியோலின் மகன் கரண் தியோலுக்கும் - த்ரிஷா ஆச்சார்யாவுக்கும் மும்பையில் ஜூன் 18ஆம் தேதி திருமணம் நடைபெற்றது.
    திருமண வரவேற்பின் போது புகைப்படங்களுக்கு போஸ் கொடுத்த நடிகர் கரண் தியோல் மற்றும் அவரது மனைவி த்ரிஷா ஆச்சார்யா.
    கரண் தியோல் மற்றும் அவரது மனைவி த்ரிஷா ஆச்சார்யா.
    திருமண வரவேற்பில் கலந்து கொண்ட பாலிவுட் நடிகர் பாபி தியோல் அவரது மனைவி தான்யா தியோல் மற்றும் அவரது மகன் ஆர்யமான் தியோல்.
    பேரன் கரண் தியோலின் திருமண வரவேற்பில் கலந்து கொண்ட பிரபல பாலிவுட் நடிகர்களான தர்மேந்திரா மற்றும் சத்ருகன் சின்ஹா.
    தனது பேரன் கரண் தியோலின் திருமண வரவேற்பு நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்து கொண்ட பிரபல பாலிவுட் நடிகர் தர்மேந்திரா.
    திருமண வரவேற்பு நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்து கொண்ட பாலிவுட் நடிகர் ஜாக்கி ஷெராஃப்.
    திருமண வரவேற்பில் கலந்து கொண்ட பாலிவுட் நடிகர் சன்னி தியோல் மற்றும் அவரது மகன் ராஜ்வீர் தியோல்.
    திருமண வரவேற்பின் போது ஊடகவியலாளர்களுக்கு இனிப்புகளை வழங்கிய பாலிவுட் நடிகர் சன்னி தியோல் மற்றும் அவரது மகன் ராஜ்வீர் தியோல்.
    திருமண வரவேற்பின் போது ஊடகவியலாளர்களுக்கு இனிப்புகளை வழங்கிய பாலிவுட் நடிகரும் தந்தையுமான சன்னி தியோல்.
    திருமண வரவேற்பு நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்து கொண்ட பாலிவுட் நடிகர் சல்மான் கான்.
    திருமண வரவேற்பு நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்து கொண்ட பாலிவுட் நடிகர் அமீர்கான்.
    திருமண வரவேற்பு நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்து கொண்ட பாலிவுட் நடிகர் அபய் தியோல்.
    திருமண வரவேற்பின் போது தனது மகன் ராஜ்வீர் தியோலுடன் புகைப்படங்களுக்கு போஸ் கொடுத்த பாலிவுட் நடிகர் சன்னி தியோல்.
    திருமண வரவேற்பில் கலந்து கொண்ட பாலிவுட் நடிகர் பாபி தியோல் மற்றும் அவரது மகன் ஆர்யமான் தியோல்.
    Karan Deol Trisha Acharya கரண் தியோல் த்ரிஷா ஆச்சார்யா மும்பை தாஜ் லேண்ட்ஸ் எண்ட் ஹோட்டல் திருமணம்

