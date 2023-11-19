Enable Javscript for better performance
World Cup Tournament Australia Champion- Dinamani

    உலகக் கோப்பை போட்டி ஆஸ்திரேலியா சாம்பியன் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 19th November 2023 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated : 19th November 2023 11:35 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    India_Australia
    உலகக் கோப்பையை வென்ற பிறகு கோப்பையுடன் கொண்டாடிய ஆஸ்திரேலிய வீரர்கள்.
    1 / 16
    World-Cup-1
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் சூர்யகுமார் யாதவின் விக்கெட்டை வீழ்த்திய பிறகு கொண்டாடிய ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் ஜோஷ் ஹேசில்வுட்.
    2 / 16
    World-Cup-2
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் ராகுலின் விக்கெட்டை வீழ்த்திய பிறகு கொண்டாடிய ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் மிட்செல் ஸ்டார்க்.
    3 / 16
    World-Cup-3
    இறுதிப் போட்டியில் சதம் அடித்த ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் பேட்ஸ்மேன் டிராவிஸை அணைத்து கொண்டாடிய மார்னஸ்.
    4 / 16
    World-Cup-4
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் விராட் கோலியின் விக்கெட்டை வீழ்த்திய பிறகு கொண்டாடிய ஆஸ்திரேலிய கேப்டன் கம்மின்ஸ்.
    5 / 16
    World-Cup-5
    6 / 16
    World-Cup-6
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் பந்தை விலாசும் ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் மிட்செல் மார்ஷ்.
    7 / 16
    World-Cup-7
    டேவிட் வார்னர் 7 ரன்களிலும், மிட்செல் மார்ஷ் 15 ரன்களிலும் ஆட்டமிழந்து வெளியேறினர். அவர்களைத் தொடர்ந்து ஸ்டீவ் ஸ்மித் 4 ரன்களில் ஆட்டமிழந்து பெவிலியன் திரும்பினார்.
    8 / 16
    World-Cup-8
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் சதம் அடித்த பிறகு கொண்டாடிய ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் டிராவிஸ் ஹெட்.
    9 / 16
    World-Cup-9
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் ஷுப்மன் கில் விக்கெட்டை வீழ்த்திய பிறகு கொண்டாடிய ஆஸ்திரேலிய அணியினர்.
    10 / 16
    World-Cup-10
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் ரவீந்திர ஜடேஜாவின் விக்கெட்டை வீழ்த்திய பிறகு கொண்டாடிய ஆஸ்திரேலிய வீரர்கள்.
    11 / 16
    World-Cup-11
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் மிட்செல் மார்ஷ் ஆட்டமிழந்ததை கொண்டாடிய விராட் கோலி.
    12 / 16
    World-Cup-12
    முதலில் பேட் செய்த இந்திய அணி ஆஸ்திரேலிய அணியின் அபார பந்துவீச்சில் 240 ரன்களுக்கு ஆட்டமிழந்தது.
    13 / 16
    World-Cup-13
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியை பார்வையிட்ட ஆஸ்திரேலிய துணைப் பிரதமர் ரிச்சர்ட் மார்லஸ் உடன் மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சர் அமித் ஷா உள்ளிட்டோருடன் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    14 / 16
    World-Cup-14
    உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியை பார்வையிட்ட ஆஸ்திரேலிய துணைப் பிரதமர் ரிச்சர்ட் மார்லஸ் உடன் மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சர் அமித் ஷா உள்ளிட்டோருடன் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    15 / 16
    World-Cup-15
    ஆஸ்திரேலியாவுக்கு எதிரான ஐசிசி கிரிக்கெட் உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியின் போது ஆரவாரம் செய்த இந்திய ரசிகர்கள்.
    16 / 16
    இந்தியா ஆஸ்திரேலியா உலகக் கோப்பை சாம்பியன்

