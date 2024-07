உ.பி.யில் பாலஸ்தீனக் கொடியை ஏந்திச் சென்ற இளைஞர் கைது!

In #UttarPradesh's #Bhadohi, the #UPPolice arrested one man named Sahil after lodging an FIR against two persons for hoisting #Palestine flag during the #Muharram procession on Sunday. The FIR was lodged under BNS section 197-2 (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national… pic.twitter.com/zPKmKpS5Sp