இளவரசி ஸ்மிருதி மந்தனா..! பிறந்த நாளுக்கு குவியும் வாழ்த்துகள்!

2⃣6⃣3⃣ intl. matches

9⃣1⃣1⃣2⃣ intl. runs

1⃣4⃣ intl. centuries



Most hundreds by an Indian in Women's ODIs 🫡



Here's wishing #TeamIndia vice-captain and one of the finest modern day batters - Smriti Mandhana, a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏@mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/OZqYCFzCmK