சாப்மன் சதம்: 73 ரன்கள் வித்தியாசத்தில் நியூசி. வெற்றி!

We take a 1-nil series lead in Napier! Wickets shared across the bowling unit with career-best ODI figures from Nathan Smith (4-60) & and an tight performance from Will O'Rourke with 1-38 from his 10 overs. Scorecard | https://t.co/CvmR1mQN5I #NZvPAK #CricketNation 📷 =… pic.twitter.com/l88Sy4fjvi