பச்சை நிற ஜெர்ஸியில் களமிறங்கிய ஆர்சிபி! ஏன் தெரியுமா?

RETURN RECYCLE REPEAT: Our Commitment to Sustainability ♻️



All RCB jerseys are made of 95% textile and polyester waste, and can be recycled several times without losing quality, through Puma’s ReFibre Fabric.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/vZuhipipkP