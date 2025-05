மழையால் கைவிடப்பட்ட போட்டி; டிக்கெட் கட்டணத்தை திருப்பியளிக்கும் ஆர்சிபி!

🚨 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐂𝐁 𝐯𝐬 𝐊𝐊𝐑 🎟️



As the game between RCB and KKR on 17th May 2025 was abandoned due to inclement weather, all valid ticket holders are eligible for a full refund.



Digital ticket holders will… pic.twitter.com/Wfpub1p5h3